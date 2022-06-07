Last Updated:

SL Vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Tips, Playing XI News & Live Streaming

Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns against Australia in the first match of the three T20Is to be held in Colombo on Tuesday. The match will begin at 7 pm.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Image: cricket.co.au


Sri Lanka is all set to lock horns against Australia in the first match of the three T20Is to be held in Colombo on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will be eager to register a win in tonight's game to gain an early advantage in the three-match series. 

Sri Lanka vs Australia: H2H record

Australia and Sri Lanka have played a total of 22 matches against each other in the shortest format of the game. Australia enjoys a healthy lead over the Lankans with 13 wins in 22 games. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has won 9 of those 22 games. The last time the two countries met for a T20I match was back in February 2022. The match was won by Sri Lanka by 5 wickets with 1 ball remaining. 

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Wade, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Wade, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Confirmed Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana. 

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20I pitch report

The pitch for 1st SL vs AUS T20I in Colombo is expected to provided assistance to pacers at the start before wearing out. The conditions are overcast and rain could halt the match. A par score of around 160 is expected. 

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Full squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Standby: Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella. 

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade.

Image: cricket.co.au

