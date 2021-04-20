SL Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Player Record, Best Team And 1st Test Match Preview

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are all set to clash in the first Test match of their two-match series. The SL vs BAN match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Here is our SL vs BAN Dream11 prediction, SL vs BAN Dream11 team and SL vs BAN player record information.

SL vs BAN match preview

Sri Lanka have not won a single Test match since January 2020 and will look to make the most of their home advantage against Bangladesh as they look to register their first win after a long span of time. Bangladesh on the other hand have also had a form slump and they have struggled to win matches consistently in international cricket. They will be aiming to redeem themselves after a home Test series loss against West Indies and their ordinary performance in New Zealand. They will be without the services of star players Shakib Al-Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman as they are in Indian for the ongoing Indian Premier League. While Sri Lanka have had an upper hand over Bangladesh in the longest format, the visitors will be aiming to put up a strong show as they look to prove a point in red-ball cricket.

Bangladesh Team has reached Kandy following the test series against Sri Lanka. #BCB pic.twitter.com/8ubCTM33y3 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 19, 2021

SL vs BAN weather report

According to AccuWeather, conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted day of cricket and full 90 overs are expected to be bowled on the opening day. There will be clear skies on Day 1 and there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

SL vs BAN pitch report

The wicket at Pallekele is expected to be a balanced one that will provide assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. Spinners are expected to play a major role in the game, however, the batters are likely to dominate the contest between bat and bowl. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first in the opening clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

SL vs BAN player record

Dimuth Karunaratne has 4748 runs in the longer format for Sri Lanka in 70 matches and is the leading run-scorers from the current squad. The cricketer has 10 centuries and 25 half-centuries to his name in red-ball cricket. Suranga Lakmal has 162 wickets to his name from 64 Test matches. For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim has emerged to be the country's most prolific run-scorer in Test matches with 4537 runs in 72 games. Taijul Islam has claimed 126 wickets for Bangladesh in just 31 matches.

SL vs BAN best team

Wicketkeeper - L Das, N Dickwella

Batsmen - D Karunaratne (C), L Thirimanne, M Rahim (VC), T Iqbal

All-rounders - A Mathews, M Miraz

Bowlers - A Fernando, S Lakmal, T Ahmed

SL vs BAN: SL vs BAN match prediction

As per our SL vs BAN Dream11 prediction, Sri Lanka will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SL vs BAN match prediction and SL vs BAN is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SL vs BAN Dream11 team and SL vs BAN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: ICC Twitter