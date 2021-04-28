SL Vs BAN Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Top Fantasy Picks

The Sri Lanka men will take on the Bangladesh men in the 2nd and final Test match of the ongoing Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The match is set to begin at 10:00 AM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka on April 29, 2021. Here is our SL vs BAN Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque's 242 runs was the highest partnership in any wicket for Bangladesh in 1st test match.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/y62EA7jFGF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 28, 2021

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Match preview

Despite spending five days in the middle, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be slightly disappointed with the conclusion of the 1st Test. With scores of 541 and 100 by Bangladesh and 648 by Sri Lanka, the match was a triumph for both sides despite the fact that it ended in a draw. Having helped Bangladesh to their massive 541-run total with their centuries in the 1st Test, Najmul Hossain Shanto (163) and Mominul Haque (127) will be the key players for the visitors on Thursday.

Meanwhile, with his maiden double century giving Sri Lanka a fighting chance, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will be the player to watch out for, for the home side. Dhananjay de Silva, who notched up a cool 166 in the 1st Test will also be a strong contender in this encounter. Adding to the SL vs BAN player record, with 4 wickets in Test 1, Vishwa Fernando will be the pick of the bowlers in this game. Following him with three wickets each will be Suranga Lakmal and Taskin Ahmed. Taijul Islam will be third on the list, having picked up two wickets.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

Going by the first test of this series, we can expect the pitch at the Pallekelle International Cricket Ground to be a brilliant one for batsmen. With almost 1300 runs coming from less than five whole days at the venue and only 17 wickets falling in that duration, it is clear that this will be a batters game. Unfortunately for fans, AccuWeather predicts intermittent rain through the encounter. The temperature will hit a high of 31°C with humidity at 58% and a substantial cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 302

Record of teams: 4 of 8 matches drawn

Injury and Availability News

Lakshan Sandakan and Chamika Karunaratne have been named as replacements for Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka of Sri Lanka who are out with injuries.

SL vs BAN Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SL: Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka

BAN: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain

SL vs BAN best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Dimuth Karunaratne, Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Dhananjaya de Silva

Vice-Captain – Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Vishwa Fernando

Dimuth Karunaratne and Najmul Hossain-Shanto will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das

Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Lahiru Thirimanne, Najmul Hossain-Shanto

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

According to our SL vs BAN Dream11 prediction, Sri Lanka are likely to edge past Bangladesh and win this match.

Note: The SL vs BAN player record and as a result, the SL vs BAN best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SL vs BAN Dream11 team and SL vs BAN prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket Board Twitter