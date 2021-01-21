SL Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; England's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2021

Sri Lanka will lock horns with England in the 2nd Test match of the England tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The SL vs ENG match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka from January 22 to 26, 2021. Here is our SL vs ENG Dream11 prediction, SL vs ENG Dream11 team and SL vs ENG Dream11 top picks.

SL vs ENG 2nd Test preview

In 2018, the English cricket team set a record by becoming the first team to whitewash Sri Lanka in a Test series at home. Now, three years later, they may once again beat the odds and become the first team to whitewash Sri Lanka at home in two consecutive series. Coming into this Test series, most things were not in England's favour. To start with, Sri Lanka have a blistering record at Galle - up until the 1st Sri Lanka vs England Test, they had lost just 8 out of the 33 Test matches held here.

Next, England were also missing their first-choice spinner, Moeen Ali (positive for COVID-19) along with Rory Burns, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Sri Lanka on the other hand, have just come back from their tour of South Africa, which, while it ended dismally for them, did give the team some practice.

Despite all of this, England thoroughly beat Sri Lanka in the 1st Test. After bowling the hosts out for just 135 in the 1st innings, England went on to make a massive 421 before they were packed in by the Sri Lankans. The Sri Lankans came back strong in their 2nd innings, but their 359-run effort fell way short in view of England's massive lead, leaving the visitors an easy 74 to chase for the win.

SL vs ENG playing 11 prediction

Sri Lanka - Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (C), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Ashitha Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Oshada Fernando

England - Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad

SL vs ENG Key Players

Sri Lanka - Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya

England - Joe Root, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Jonny Bairstow

SL vs ENG Dream11 team

Jos Buttler, Joe Root (C), Kusal Perera, Jonny Bairstow, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Dilruwan Perera

SL vs ENG match prediction

According to our SL vs ENG match prediction, England will win this match.

Note: The SL vs ENG Dream11 prediction and SL vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SL vs ENG Dream11 team and SL vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

