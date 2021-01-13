SL Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely Playing 11s And 1st Test Preview

Sri Lanka will lock horns with England in the 1st Test match of the England tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The SL vs ENG match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST from the Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka from January 14-18, 2021. Here is our SL vs ENG Dream11 prediction, SL vs ENG Dream11 team and SL vs ENG Dream11 top picks.

SL vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

In 2018, the English cricket team set a record by becoming the first team to whitewash Sri Lanka in a Test series at home. However, things might not go quite the same way for them as they start their two-test series at Galle from January 14. Even if you discount Sri Lanka's blistering record at Galle - they have lost just 8 out of the 33 Test matches held here - England are not in the best shape to take up this challenge. Along with missing their first-choice spinner, Moeen Ali, who has tested positive for COVID-19, England will be without Rory Burns, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. They also played their last red-ball game in August of 2020 in totally different conditions, on home soil.

The hosts on the other hand, will be at their fortress - literally - and are expected to have senior statemen Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal and Suranga Lakmal back in their side, along with the spinning prowess of Wanindu Hasaranga. This is a good sign for the Sri Lankan team that left South Africa in shambles last month, having lost both their Tests there - one by an innings and 45 runs, and one by 10 wickets. There is scarcely a better place for the team to make a comeback, than at Galle against an English lineup that has only had one day of match practice.

SL vs ENG playing 11 prediction

Sri Lanka - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal

England - Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

SL vs ENG Key Players

Sri Lanka - Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga

England - Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Dom Bess, Jack Leach

SL vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Kusal Perera (C)

Batsmen: Joe Root, Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Sam Curran (VC), Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: James Anderson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Embuldeniya

SL vs ENG game prediction

According to our SL vs ENG match prediction, Sri Lanka will win this match.

Note: The SL vs ENG Dream11 prediction and SL vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SL vs ENG Dream11 team and SL vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

