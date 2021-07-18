SL Vs IND 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka Vs India Live Stream

A new-look Team India led by the senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan will be taking on Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. India would be hoping to make a tremendous impact in the white-ball leg of this tour especially in the T20Is as the road to the ICC World T20 2021 begins.

Meanwhile, former skipper Rahul Dravid's presence as the head coach for the ongoing tour will serve as a great morale-booster for this Indian team.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the live streaming and when and where to catch the coverage of the first One Day International.

Sri Lanka vs India, Live Streaming, where to watch, how to watch

The first ODI between India & Sri Lanka can be viewed on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD. The live streaming of the match will be on the Sony LIV app.

The limited-overs series was originally scheduled to kick off on July 13 but, was rescheduled to July 18 due to COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp after former Zimbabwe batsman and current Lankan batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sri Lanka vs India: Squads of both sides

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (v/c), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced a 25-member squad for limited-overs series against India. As per the SLC official release, the squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa. Earlier, India vs Sri Lanka limited over series was postponed after multiple COVID cases were reported in the Lankan camp.

Dasun Shanaka will lead the 25 member squad both in ODI and T20 as Kusal Perera has been ruled out of the series due to a right shoulder sprain.

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain) Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana