SL Vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka Vs India Match Live?

Sri Lanka will take on India in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, July 20, at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The match will commence live at 3:00 PM IST. Here is a look at where to watch Sri Lanka vs India match live across the world and the SL vs IND live streaming details.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs India live in India?

For fans wondering where to watch the Sri Lanka vs India match live in India, can do so on the Sony Sports network, the official broadcasting channel for the SL vs IND series. The Sri Lanka vs India match can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, the SL vs IND live streaming can be watched on the SonyLIV app. For fans wondering how to receive the live updates of the SL vs IND encounter, can follow the official social media handles of ICC, BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs India live in the subcontinent?

For Sri Lankan fans wondering how to watch Sri Lanka vs India match live can do so on Siyatha TV, Dialog (Pay), PEO (IPTV), SLC YOUTUBE and SLBC. Meanwhile, the rest of the sub-continent, excluding Pakistan, can watch the match live on Ten Cricket and Sony LIV app, respectively. Fans in Bangladesh can watch the SL vs IND match live on T Sports (TV & Digital).

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs India in the rest of the world?

India tour of Sri Lanka 2021, Live Broadcasters 📺 📻 📱💻#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/mUcawVA8UH — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 18, 2021

For fans residing in the Middle East can watch Sri Lanka vs India live on Set Max and the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans from the US and Canada can watch the live-action on Willow TV and the SonyLIV app. UK fans can watch the match on FOODXP as well as the SonyLIV app. Lastly, cricket enthusiasts of Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Caribbean can watch Sri Lanka vs India second ODI live on SuperSport and Flow Sports. The details of the official live broadcasters across the globe was posted by Sri Lanka Cricket on their official Twitter handle.