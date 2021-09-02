SL Vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Team Picks, Playing XI, Who Will Win, Pitch Report

The first ODI of the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and South Africa begins on Thursday at Colombo stadium in Sri Lanka. The ODI series will be followed by the three-match T20I series that will start on September 10. All six matches of South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its safety protocols.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI begins at 2:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka walk into this series after suffering a series defeat by 3-0 against an Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan. Whereas, South Africa leveled their recent ODI series 1-1 against Ireland in Ireland. As per the ICC Men’s ODI Team rankings, South Africa are at fifth place and Sri Lanka are down at ninth place behind Pakistan, Bangladesh, and West Indies. Both the teams are short of ODI Super League points as Sri Lanka are down at 11th place with only two wins from 11 matches. Whereas, South Africa are in a better position at 10th place with two wins from five matches.

Srilankan All-rounder Dasun Shanaka will captain his side. While the South African team will be captained by Temba Bavuma. South Africa will miss the service of some prominent players like Quinton De Kock, David Miller, and Lungi Ngidi. On paper, both sides look equally favorite to win the series. However, a challenge for the South African team would be how well they handle the spinners of Sri Lanka.

Pitch Report and Conditions - The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium is expected to produce plenty of turn for spinners. Both the bowling and batting departments are expected to receive a decent amount of help from the surface. The average score while batting first at this wicket is 213 and anything above 260 runs would be a good score to defend. There is also a slight chance of rain interrupting the game.

Dream 11 predictions for Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI:

SL vs SA Dream team: Kusal Perera, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Janneman Malan (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Tabraiz Shamsi, Chamika Karunaratne, Anrich Nortje

Sri Lanka probable playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

South Africa probable playing XI : Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kyle Verreynne, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa come to this series amidst the controversy surrounding team coach Mark Boucher. Boucher was recently called out by some of his former teammates for being involved in passing racial remarks to the players during his time as a South African player. As the South African team is being led by a black African- Temba Bavuma, addressing this matter to the team was the top priority ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka.

