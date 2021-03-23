SL Vs WI 1st Test Telecast And Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada & Caribbean?

After battling it out in six-white ball encounters, West Indies and Sri Lanka are slated to meet in two Test matches. The hosts West Indies have emerged as the more dominant team so far by clinching both the T20I as well as ODI series. However, the visitors have a chance of redeeming themselves by coming up with a spirited performance in the longer format. Here is how cricket fans in UK, USA, Canada and Caribbean can catch the Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies UK channel

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies UK channel is BT Sport. The channel has acquired the rights to a free-to-air rights package for all the international and domestic matches that will be played in West Indies. Moreover, their deal also included the daily highlights package. Moreover, according to their five-year deal, they also have acquired the OTT rights for the same. The Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming will be made available on BT Sport's website and app.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies live in USA

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies live in USA broadcast is on ESPN+. There has been a significant increase in the sport's popularity in the United States, and many broadcasters have ensured they provide their viewers with regular cricketing content. ESPN+ has bagged the official rights for the ongoing Sri Lanka vs West Indies series and fans can tune in to the network to catch Sri Lanka vs West Indies live in the USA.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies telecast in Canada

The viewers in Canada will be able to enjoy the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies matches on ATN Cricket Plus. Just like the United States, cricket is becoming a popular sport in Canada as well and networks have taken note of it. While the Sri Lanka vs West Indies telecast in Canada will be made available on ATN Cricket Plus, there is no news on the live streaming of the Test matches.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies live in the Caribbean

Flow Sports is the exclusive television and digital broadcaster for the ongoing Sri Lanka vs West Indies matches. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Flow Sports, whereas fans can visit the Flow Sports app for exclusive live streaming. Cricket fans can catch the SL vs WI 1st Test highlights on Flow Sports' YouTube channel.

SL vs WI 1st Test

West Indies and Sri Lanka are currently battling it out in the first Test match of their two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. After being asked to bat first on the surface, the Sri Lankan team was bundled out for a paltry score of 168. After the end of Day 2, West Indies are 268 for the loss of 8 wickets. They currently lead Sri Lanka by 99 runs.

