SL Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s, Schedule And All 3rd ODI Match Details

Sri Lanka will face West Indies at Kandy for the third and final ODI game of the series. With two wins in two ODIs for the Sri Lankans, a clean sweep is on the cards. Check out the SL vs WI dream11 prediction, SL vs WI dream11 team, SL vs WI playing 11, SL vs WI match prediction as well as how to watch SL vs WI live match on Sunday, March 1 at 2:30 PM IST below.

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3rd ODI preview

With the series already sealed by Sri Lanka, West Indies might have to be at their best to save their blushes against the hosts that are growing in confidence. Avishka Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga are the key players for Sri Lanka while Shai Hope and Sheldon Cottrell are the consistent players for the West Indians to keep in mind for the SL vs WI dream11 team.

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: SL vs WI Dream11 team Sri Lanka squad

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, and Lahiru Kumara.

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: SL vs WI Dream11 team West Indies squad

Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: SL vs WI match prediction

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: SL vs WI dream 11 team top picks

Captain options for SL vs WI dream11 team - Shai Hope, Avishka Fernando

Vice-captain options for SL vs WI dream11 team – Sheldon Cottrell, Isuru Udana

SL vs WI Dream 11 prediction: Here is the SL vs WI Dream11 team expected to fetch you the maximum points for the clash on Sunday.

SL vs WI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (captain), Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Darren Bravo

All-Rounders: Thisara Perera, Roston Chase, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Wanindu Hasaranga

Readers must keep in mind that the SL vs WI Dream11 team has been made by a prediction with our own analysis. The SL vs WI Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results as it is only the SL vs Wi match prediction.

SL vs WI playing 11: West Indies

Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul

SL vs WI playing 11: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka- Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera.

SL vs WI Dream 11 prediction: SL vs WI Dream 11 match prediction with the help of pitch conditions

With a good surface to bat on, batsmen will be looking to score runs fast but the pace bowlers also have the opportunity to pick up early wickets.

SL vs WI live match: Where to watch?

The SL vs WI live match can be watched on TV on March 1, 2 30pm IST on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD. The SL vs WI live match can also be streamed online through Sony LIV.

