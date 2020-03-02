SL W Vs BD W Dream11: Team, Predictions And More Details Of The ICC T20 WC Live Clash

Sri Lanka women will face Bangladesh Women in the hope to salvage some pride in their final ICC Women's World T20 World Cup 2020 league encounter. Both the Asian teams haven't registered a single win in their three league games and the SL W vs BD W live match will be played on 2nd March at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Read on the know about the SL W vs BD W Dream11 prediction, SL W vs BD W Dream11 team, SL W vs BD W match prediction as well as the SL W vs BD W playing 11.

SL W vs BD W Dream11 prediction, SL W vs BD W Dream11 team: SL W vs BD W live preview

Although Sri Lanka did give the hosts Australia, a good run for their money, Bangladesh nearly pulled off the upset of the tournament against New Zealand on Saturday. Both teams appear to be evenly balanced when matched on paper and all in all, the SL W vs BD W live game promises to be a competitive one with both sides looking to avoid the last spot on Group A. The toss for the SL W vs BD W live is scheduled at 5 am IST while the SL W vs BD W live match begins at 5 30am IST.

SL W vs BD W Dream11 prediction, SL W vs BD W Dream11 team: SL W vs BD W team squads

Here are the SL W vs BD W dream11 team squads for the SL W vs BD W live match -

Sri Lanka women squad for the SL W vs BD W Dream11 prediction: Umesha Thimashini, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Madavi, Hansima Karunaratne, Hasini Perera, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Dilani Manodara, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Bangladesh women squad for the SL W vs BD W Dream 11 prediction: Murshida Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Ritu Moni, Nigar Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun (captain), Panna Ghosh, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Khadija Tul Kubra

SL W vs BD W Dream11 prediction, SL W vs BD W Dream11 team: SL W vs BD W playing 11 (Probable)

Probable SL W vs BD W dream11 team for the SL W vs BD W live match

Sri Lanka Possible XI: Atapaththu (C), Thimashini, Madavi, Karunaratne, Sanjeewani(WK), Siriwardene, Hasini, de Silva, Prabodhani, Kanchana/Sandeepani and Dilhari.

Bangladesh Possible XI: Murshida, Ayasha, Ritu, Sultana (WK), Fargana, Salma (C), Jahanara, Rumana, Mostary, Fahima and Panna.

SL W vs BD W Dream11 prediction, SL W vs BD W Dream11 team: SL W vs BD W match prediction

The pitch for the SL W vs BD W live game is a turning surface and although fast bowlers could get movement early on, the batswomen could get comfortable if they spend time at the crease. Due to Sri Lanka having more experience, they have the advantage over Bangladesh in the SL W vs BD W live game.

SL W vs BD W Dream11 prediction, SL W vs BD W dream 11 team

Here is the SL W vs BD W dream11 team which could fetch you the maximum amount of points in the SL W vs BD W live game.

Wicketkeeper – N Sultana

Batswomen – H Madavi, N D Silva, F Hoque, M Khatun

All-rounders – C Atapattu, R Moni, R Ahmed

Bowlers – U Prabhodani, F Khatun, S Khatun

Please bear in mind that the SL W vs BD W dream11 prediction is created according to the author's own analysis and it cannot guarantee positive results in the SL W vs BD W live game.