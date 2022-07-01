SL-W Vs IND-W 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head Record, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI

After winning the three-match T20I series India Women's team faces Sri Lanka Women's team in the three-match ODI series. The SL-W vs IND-W 1st ODI match is scheduled to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday, July 1 and will start at 10:00 AM IST. Sri Lanka Women will be coming into the match after winning the last fixture of the T20I series and will be keen to keep the momentum going. The batters struggled in the T20I series and need to lift their game in 0order to pose a challenge to the Indian team. Sri Lanka recently lost the ODI series to Pakistan and would be hoping to avoid a second consecutive series loss.

India Women's team on the other hand will be playing an ODI series without Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Raj retired from cricket recently, while Goswami is currently nursing an injury. The Indian batters struggled to score runs in Dambulla and will be looking to avoid doing the same in Pallekele. The fielding looked sloppy as well and needs to be better in the ODI series. The last time India played a 50-over match was during the World Cup in March when they failed to qualify for the semi-finals. Let's a look at SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction, SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 head-to-head record and other details.

SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghna, Hasini Perera

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, .Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Poonam Yadav

Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI pitch report

Pallekele’s pitch will be a balanced surface which will be assisting both batters and bowlers. Spin bowlers from both teams will look to dominate the middle overs and try and choke runs. The skipper winning the toss will look to chase the target.

SL-W vs IND-W head-to-head record

India and Sri Lanka have met a total of 29 times in the Women's ODI format and the Women in Blue have been the dominant team between the two. Out of the 29 matches, India has won 26 matches and lost only two. One match ended in a no result.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women fantasy picks

Chamari Athapaththu:

The Sri Lankan captain will be booming with confidence after playing a match-winning knock in the final T20I. The left-hander scored a century in her last ODI match against Pakistan and would be looking to carry on the form against India.

Inoka Ranaweera:

The left-arm pacer was excellent in the recent T20I series finishing as the top wicket-taker with 6 wickets. She will be hoping got carry on the form and continue to chip in with wickets in ODI series as well

Harmanpreet Kaur:

The new Indian captain was the highest run-scorer for her team with 92 runs. Kaur will be the senior-most batter in the lineup and will be looking to lead the team from the front by scoring big runs.

Smriti Mandhana:

The star Indian batter is struggling to form in T20I series. The left-hander will b hoping to bounce back with one big knock.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women probabale XI

Sri Lanka Women probabale XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

India Women probabale XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad