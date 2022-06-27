SL-W Vs IND-W 3rd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head Record, Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

Indian Women's team and Sri Lanka Women's team will be facing each other in the third T20I match on Monday, June 27. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST and will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit had earlier outshined the home team by 34 runs in the opening T20I and then followed up with another scintillating five-wicket triumph in the second game to forge an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. As we head to their third and final T20I encounter, here's a look at SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction, SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 head-to-head record and other details.

SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Shafali Varma, Vishmi Rajapaksha

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I pitch report

Both Sri Lanka vs India encounters has been a low-scoring affair and one may expect the 3rd T20I match to be the same. Both teams struggled and did not cross the 140 runs mark in the first two matches and going by previous matches a score of 150 should be enough to win the match. The skipper winning the toss will look to chase the target.

SL-W vs IND-W head-to-head record

After winning the first two matches India WOmen's team have now registered 16 wns in 20 matches over Sri Lanka Women's team.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women fantasy picks

Chamari Atapattu

The left-handed batter is currently the leading run getter n the series with 59 runs from 2 matches. Women. Atapattu scored 43 runs in the last match.

Harmanpreet Kaur

The India WOmen's team skipper is the leading run getter for the team in the series. The all-rounder has scored a total of 53 runs and also picked up one wicket in the series so far.

Shafali Verma

The opening batter has scored 48 runs so far and will look to add more runs to her kitty . She scored only 1 run in the last game but can score big in the upcoming match.

Inoka Ranaweera

The Sri Lanka bowler is currently the leading wicket take in the series picking up 5 wickets so far. She will be hoping to add more wickets to her tally and try o win the match for the team.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women probabale XI

Sri Lanka Women probable XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav