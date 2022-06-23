SL-W Vs IND-W: Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head Record, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI

The Sri Lanka Women's cricket team are set to clash against India Women's team in the 1st T20I match on Thursday, June 23. The three-match T20I bilateral series opener will be held at Rangiri Dambulla International stadium in Dambulla and will begin at 2:30 PM. Here's a look at SL-W vs IND-W dream11 prediction and other match details.

SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Nilakshi Silva, Hasini Perera, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Oshadi Ranasinghe (vc)

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 1ST T20I pitch report

Coming to the 22-yard surface, the bowlers will be looking to exploit whatever movement the surface has to offer. The pacers will look to pick up wickets with the new ball while spinners will look for turn from the pitch. A score of around 150 will be a strong total for either of the teams. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first.

SL-W vs IND-W head-to-head record

The Women in Blue have a huge advantage over the Sri Lanka women's team after having played in 18 T20Is. Currently, India holds a 14-3 lead over Sri Lanka and will look to extend it further by winning the T20I series.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women fantasy picks

Chamari Athapaththu:

The experienced batter scored just 48 runs in the recent three-match T20I series against Pakistan. Athapaththu will be hoping to score runs against India and help the team secure a win in the home series. Coming to the overall record, the all-rounder has 1915 runs in WT20Is at a strike rate of 103.29.

Oshadi Ranasinghe

Ranasinghe was the best Sri Lankan bowler in the bilateral series against Pakistan. The right-arm off-break picked up six wickets from three matches with an economy of 5.0. The 36-year-old will be hoping to continue her fine form against India as well.

Harmanpreet Kaur

With Mithali Raj having retired from cricket, Harmanpret Kaur will be leading India in all three formats. The Indian captain has 2319 runs in the shortest format and a top score of 103. Kaur also has 30 wickets to her name with the ball.

Deepti Sharma

The all-rounder has been valuable for the team in the middle-order. She can not only score runs but also pick up wickets with her off-spin. Sharma has so far scored 498 runs in 58 matches and scalped 60 wickets in the WT20Is.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women probabale XI

Sri Lanka Women probable XI: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad