India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming: How To Watch IND W Vs SL W 1st T20I LIVE?

The India women’s cricket team is all set to begin their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka on Thursday, with the 1st T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. During India’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022, the visitors will face the Lankans in a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series. This will be the first international series for the Women in Blue after their unsuccessful campaign at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

India returned from the World Cup after finishing fifth in the table, with three wins to their name in seven matches. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is coming off an ODI and T20I series loss against Pakistan. Pakistan defeated the Lankan side 3-0 in the 3-match T20I side, before earning a 2-1 win in the three-match ODI series that followed.

Women’s cricket stalwart and former India captain Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket, hours before BCCI announced the team for the Sri Lanka tour. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the squad during the tour, while opener Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be led by Chamari Atapattu, in the presence of vital players like Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, and others.

How to watch live streaming of IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I in India?

Interested cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the first T20I between India women and Sri Lanka women by tuning in to the FanCode app. At the same time, Sri Lanka cricket will also stream the match live on their official YouTube channel. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Full Schedule of India women's tour of Sri Lanka 2022:

1st T20I on June 23 at Dambulla

2nd T20I on June 25 at Dambulla

3rd T20I on June 27 at Dambulla

1st ODI on July 1 at Pallekele

2nd ODI on July 4 at Pallekele

3rd ODI on July 7 at Pallekele

Squads for IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I-

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi

(Image: @ICC/Twitter)