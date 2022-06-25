The Indian Women's Cricket Team is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka Women in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday. The match will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. India Women are currently leading the three-match series by 1-0 courtesy of their 34-run win in the first T20I. India will look to win the second match in order to secure the series in their favour. Here are all the important details you need to know regarding the Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd T20I:-

When is Sri Lanka women vs India women 2nd T20I is taking place?

SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I is taking place on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 from 2 PM onwards.

Where will SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women be played?

Sri Lanka women vs India women 2nd T20I is taking place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will telecast Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd T20I in India?

SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd T20I in India?

Catch all the action from the 2nd T20 International between India Women and Sri Lanka Women LIVE & Exclusive on 27thsports.com and FanCode.

SL W vs IND W: Head to Head record

As far as the last five matches between the two sides are concerned, India Women have emerged victorious on all five occasions. The last time India Women played a 20-over match against Sri Lanka Women was way back in 2020 during the Women's T20 World Cup. India won the game by 7 wickets with 32 balls remaining.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd T20I: Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd T20I: Full squads

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

Image: Twitter/@ICC