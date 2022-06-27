SL-W Vs IND-W Live Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka Vs India 3rd T20I LIVE In India?

Sri Lanka Women and their Indian counterparts are all set to play the third T20I of the ongoing three-match series on Monday. The match will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. India have already secured the series courtesy of their wins in the first two matches and they will now be eager to hand Sri Lanka a whitewash by winning the third T20I. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will play for a consolation win.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd T20I: How to watch?

The ongoing bilateral series between Sri Lanka Women and their Indian counterparts is not being broadcast on any TV channel in India. The live streaming of the third T20I, however, will be available on the FanCode app. The live streaming will also be available on 27thsports.com. The third T20I is scheduled to commence at 2:00 p.m. IST.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women: H2H record

In terms of their head-to-head record, the two teams have played 20 T20 International matches against one another, with India winning 16 times and Sri Lanka only three times. One match ended in no result. India has won all five of their most recent encounters with Sri Lanka Women. The Women in Blue prevailed by 5 wickets in their previous game against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd T20I: Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women: Full squads

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

Image: Twitter/@BCCIWomen