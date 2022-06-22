SL-W Vs IND-W: Mandhana To Join Kohli & Rohit In Notable List; Kaur Chases Big T20I Feat

The India women’s cricket team is up against Sri Lanka women in the 1st T20I of the tour of Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are scheduled to face the Lankan women in a three-match T20I series, starting from June 23, followed by a three-match ODI series. It is pertinent to mention that women’s cricket legend and former India captain Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket, hours before the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the team for the Sri Lanka tour.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana eye massive T20I records

Having said that, India opener Smriti Mandhana will be Harmanpreet’s deputy in the series. The batter is currently set to join Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in an elite list of India batters, as he now needs 26 runs more to become the 5th India batter from men’s or women’s cricket to surpass the 2000-run mark in T20Is. So far in her career, Mandhana has scored 1971 runs in 84 matches.

At the same time, Harmanpreet is also eyeing a massive record in the shortest format of the game, as she has the chance to become the leading run scorer for India women’s in the format. Having scored 2319 runs in 121 games so far, she now needs 46 runs more to surpass Mithali and achieve the feat. Mithali retired from T20Is in 2019, with a total of 2364 runs to her name in 89 games.

A look at India women's squads for the white ball tour of Sri Lanka

India women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

India women’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

India women's tour of Sri Lanka 2022: Full Schedule