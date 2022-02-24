SL Win Toss, Elect To Bowl Against India In 1st T20I

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field in the first T20I of the three-match series against India here on Thursday.

India made as many as six changes to the playing XI that last played against West Indies with Deepak Hooda being handed his maiden T20I cap.

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for white-ball series against West Indies, and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was recovering from an injury in the last two months, made a comeback as did Sanju Samson.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also found a place in the playing XI.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, missed out after suffering a wrist injury.

For Sri Lanka, Dinesh Chandimal came in for Kusal Mendis, while Jeffrey Vandersay replaced Maheesh Theekshana.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.

