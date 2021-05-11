SLC Vs MAC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Match Preview

The South Castries Lions will take on the Mabouya Valley Constrictors in the 23rd match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 11, 2021. Here is our SLC vs MAC Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: SLC vs MAC preview

Last season's champions, the South Castries Lions did not have the best of starts to their St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 campaign. As they go up against the Mabouya Valley Constrictors on May 11, the Lions will be on a two-match winning streak which will hope to extend. With two wins from three games so far, the team finds itself at the 5th place on the table with 4 points. Meanwhile, with only one win in three matches at the tournament, the Constrictors are in 7th place on the table with just 2 points and will, in all probability not qualify to the next round.

SLC vs MAC player record

With 109 runs from three matches, skipper Johnson Charles has been the highest scorer for the South Castries Lions. Xavier Gabriel has been the best bowler for the side so far. Mabouya Valley Constrictors captain Murgaran Shoulette has also been leading his team from the front, with 60 runs in three games, while Christian Ange has been the team's bowler of choice.

SLC vs MAC: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. However, with an average first innings score of 109 in the last five completed games, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen so far. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts rainfall before the start of the match, but clear skies for the rest of the day. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 66% humidity and 63% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 109 (last five matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2 of 3

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

SLC vs MAC Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

MAC: Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius.

SLC: Noelle Leo(wk), Johnson Charles(c), Nixon Edmund, Wade Clovis, Wendell Inglis, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel.

SLC vs MAC best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Zachary Edmund, Johnson Charles

Vice-Captain – Chard Polius, Shervon Leo

Johnson Charles and Shervon Leo will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SLC vs MAC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Noelle Leo

Batsmen – Zachary Edmund (VC), Leon Polius, Johnson Charles, Wendell Inglis

All-Rounders – Chard Polius, Shervon Leo (C), Collinus Callendar

Bowlers – Christian Ange, Xavier Gabriel, Shem Severin

SLC vs MAC Dream11 Prediction

According to our SLC vs MAC Dream11 prediction, the South Castries Lions are likely to edge past the Mabouya Valley Constrictors and win this match.

Note: The SLC vs MAC player record and as a result, the SLC vs MAC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SLC vs MAC Dream11 team and SLC vs MAC prediction do not guarantee positive results.

