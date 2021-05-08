SLC Vs VFNR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming

The South Castries Lions will take on the Vieux Fort North Raiders in an upcoming match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 8, 2021. Here is our SLC vs VFNR Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: SLC vs VFNR preview

The upcoming contest is of utmost importance for both the participating teams as they look to claim vital winning points at this crucial juncture. The South Castries did not have an ideal start to their campaign this year as they lost their opening fixture by 6 wickets against the Micoud Eagles. However, they bounced back by clinching their subsequent contest against the Central Castries by 7 wickets.

Vieux Fort North Raiders, on the other hand, scored a thumping win in their first encounter against Central Castries. With both teams coming into the contest with momentum on their side, the upcoming clash promises to be a closely fought one.

SLC vs VFNR: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. Only on three occasions teams batting first have managed to cross the 100-run mark. The wicket for the forthcoming fixture is expected to be a balanced one that offers assistance to both bowlers as well as batters. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first as chasing teams have had an advantage on the surface in this tournament.

AccuWeather predicts some rainfall at around 1 PM local time. However, fortunately for the two teams, the rain is expected to stop during their game. A significant cloud cover is expected throughout the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius during the encounter.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

SLC vs VFNR player record

Johnson Charles showcased stunning form in the last fixture for the South Castries Lions. The opener smashed 84* from just 33 deliveries in the game, and he is expected to be their top performer with the bat in their upcoming game as well. Aaron Joseph and Rumario Simmons will be the bowlers to watch out for. The Vieux Fort North Raiders will rely on Tariq Gabriel for fireworks with the bat, whereas Johann Williams will be their premier bowler.

SLC vs VFNR best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – J Charles, A Price

Vice-Captain – T Gabriel, W Inglis

Johnson Charles and Tarryck Gabriel will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SLC vs VFNR Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – J Charles (C), J Peter

Batsmen – T Gabriel (VC), W Inglis, W Clovis

All-Rounders – A Prince, S Leo, E Sexius

Bowlers – J Williams, A Joseph, C Johnny

SLC vs VFNR Dream11 prediction

According to our SLC vs VFNR Dream11 prediction, the South Castries Lions are likely to edge past the Vieux Fort North Raiders and win this match. The SLC vs VFNR live streaming in India can be found on FanCode.

Note: The SLC vs VFNR player record and as a result, the SLC vs VFNR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SLC vs VFNR Dream11 team and SLC vs VFNR prediction do not guarantee positive results.

