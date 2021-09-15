SLK Vs SKN Dream11 Prediction CPL 2021 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & More

Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will square off against each other in the CPL 2021 Final at Warner Park today (7:30 PM IST). Saint Lucia Kings finished fourth in the group changes and come into today's final having clinched a 21-run win over last year champions Trinbago Knight Riders. The Saint Lucia Kings won the toss and elected to bat batting first with Mark Deyal’s 44-ball 78, and quick 30s from Roston Chase, David Wiese, and Tim David saw the team post 205 on the board. In return, the Knight Riders were bowled out for 184, sending Lucia Kings to their second CPL final in a row.

Meanwhile, St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had a good campaign and became the first team to qualify for the CPL semifinals. They were pitted against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Patriots won the toss & elected to field and gave away 178/9 in 20 overs. It looked like the game will be closely contested, but the Patriots chased down the total with 13 balls to spare courtesy to an unbeaten 39-ball 77 from Evin Lewis.

Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2021 Final

Date and Time: 15th September, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots pitch report

The pitch for the CPL finals is expected to be on the slower side. The spinners should have a say in the middle overs as a considerable turn is expected off the surface. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss,

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Playing XI

Saint Lucia Kings Predicted Playing XI - Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Kadeem Alleyne, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Predicted Playing XI - Dwayne Bravo (c), Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Fawad Ahmed

SLK vs SKN Top fantasy picks

Saint Lucia Kings

Mark Deyal

David Wiese

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Gayle

Dwayne Bravo

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots who will win - SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have bigger match-winners in their ranks but the Lucia Kings will be without Faf du Plessis, which might play a small factor in the game. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots look more balanced and thus will go into the game as favourites.

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction - Dream11 Team

Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo (c), Evin Lewis (vc), Chris Gayle, Naseem Shah, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz

Image: Twitter/@CPL