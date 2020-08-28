SLL Vs CEC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC (SLL) will face Cyprus Eagles (CEC) in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between the two teams will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Friday, August 28 at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SLL vs CEC match prediction, SLL vs CEC Dream11 team and SLL vs CEC playing 11

SLL vs CEC live: SLL vs CEC match prediction and preview

CEC are coming into the match after a crushing 80-run win over the Fighters in the first match of the day. Mehran Khan and Rajasekhar Poluri scored half-centuries to help their team post 153 runs on the board. The CEC bowling attack looked solid to stop their opponents at 73/9 from 10 overs. CEC will once again be relying on their batsmen to deliver.

SLL vs CEC Dream11 prediction: SLL vs CEC Dream11 team, squad list

SLL vs CEC Dream11 prediction: SLL vs CEC Dream11 team: SLL squad

Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara.

SLL vs CEC Dream11 prediction: SLL vs CEC Dream11 team: CEC squad

Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah.

SLL vs CEC Dream11 prediction: SLL vs CEC top picks

SLL vs CEC Dream11 prediction: SLL vs CEC playing 11: SLL playing 11

C Sadun, R Manawasingha, N Pathirana, K Raiz, S Gedara, K Shanaka, S Mapalagama, M Akuranage, H Susantha, B Kumara and N Sampath

SLL vs CEC Dream11 prediction: SLL vs CEC playing 11: CEC playing 11

S Mohammad, G Singh, Z Sarwar, M Ranimekala, M Khan, R Poluri, S Angarekkala, M Alanki, L Singh, C Nalluri and T Sandireddy

SLL vs CEC Dream11 team

SLL vs CEC match prediction

As per our SLL vs CEC match prediction, CEC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SLL vs CEC Dream11 prediction, SLL vs CEC Dream11 top picks and SLL vs CEC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SLL vs CEC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: European Cricket