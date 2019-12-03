The Debate
SL-U23 Vs BHU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11: Bhutan will take on Sri Lanka-U23 in the third match of the South Asian Games on Wednesday, December 4. It starts at 12:45 AM (IST).

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
sl-u23 vs bhu dream11

Sri Lanka U23 take on Bhutan in the 3rd match of the South Asian Games on Wednesday. The game is set to be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The match commences at 12:45 PM (IST).

Also Read: NMG Vs TST Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11 Preview

Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives are the five teams participating in the South Asian Games. India and Pakistan withdrew their participation from the competition. The teams will play against each other, after which, the Top 4 will qualify for the semis. Sri Lanka won their opening game (by 5 wickets) by defeating Nepal comfortably. Sri Lanka will hope to continue their brilliant start while Bhutan would hope to add some points to their points tally.

Also Read: ITA Vs KEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

  • All players are available.

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11 Squads

  • SL-U23:  Nishan Madushka, Vishwa Chaturanga, Shammu Ashan, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Hasitha Boyagoda, Kamindu-Mendis, Charith Asalanka, jehan Daniel, Asitha-Fernando, Kalana Perera, sachindu Colombage, Kavishka Anjula, Duvindu Thilakaratne.
  • BHU: Nangang Chejay, Jigme N-Dorji, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Snam Tobgay, Tenzin Wangchuck-JR, Jigme Thinley, Jugme Singye, Suprit Pradhan, Thinley Jamtsho, Tenzin Wangchuk, Ugyen Dorji, Tobden Singye, Kesang Nima, Karma Dorji

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – A Bandara, S Ashan, J N-Dorji
  • Vice-Captain –P Nissanka, S Pradhan, C Asalanka
  • Ashen Bandara and Charith Asalanka will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11 Team

  • Keeper – J N-Dorji
  • Batters – P Nissanka, A Bandara, S Ashan, R M Dorji
  • All-Rounders- C Asalanka, K Mendis, S Pradhan
  • Bowlers – A Fernando, K Anjula, U Dorji

Also Read: BER Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11 Prediction

  • Sri Lanka U23 are likely to breeze past Bhutan on Wednesday.

  • Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin Posts A Heart-touching Message After A Case Of So Near Yet So Far

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published:
