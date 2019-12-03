SL-U23 Vs BHU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sri Lanka U23 take on Bhutan in the 3rd match of the South Asian Games on Wednesday. The game is set to be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The match commences at 12:45 PM (IST).

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11 Preview

Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives are the five teams participating in the South Asian Games. India and Pakistan withdrew their participation from the competition. The teams will play against each other, after which, the Top 4 will qualify for the semis. Sri Lanka won their opening game (by 5 wickets) by defeating Nepal comfortably. Sri Lanka will hope to continue their brilliant start while Bhutan would hope to add some points to their points tally.

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11 Squads

SL-U23: Nishan Madushka, Vishwa Chaturanga, Shammu Ashan, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Hasitha Boyagoda, Kamindu-Mendis, Charith Asalanka, jehan Daniel, Asitha-Fernando, Kalana Perera, sachindu Colombage, Kavishka Anjula, Duvindu Thilakaratne.

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – A Bandara, S Ashan, J N-Dorji

Vice-Captain –P Nissanka, S Pradhan, C Asalanka

–P Nissanka, S Pradhan, C Asalanka Ashen Bandara and Charith Asalanka will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11 Team

Keeper – J N-Dorji

– J N-Dorji Batters – P Nissanka, A Bandara, S Ashan, R M Dorji

– P Nissanka, A Bandara, S Ashan, R M Dorji All-Rounders- C Asalanka, K Mendis, S Pradhan

C Asalanka, K Mendis, S Pradhan Bowlers – A Fernando, K Anjula, U Dorji

SL-U23 vs BHU Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka U23 are likely to breeze past Bhutan on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

