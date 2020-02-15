SL-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sri Lanka Women take on South Africa Women in the 2nd warm-up match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. The game is set to be played at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, Australia. It will commence at 5:30 AM (IST).
"We are confident in our abilities and know that victories are achievable."— Chamari Atapattu
✍️ Chamari Atapattu
Read more 👉 https://t.co/05CQrZXXt1 pic.twitter.com/8BALnvOpFl
South Africa come into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, having lost the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand 1-3, with the last game abandoned due to rain. While they were dominant in the ODI leg of the tour, having whitewashed the visitors, the home team could not replicate those performances in the T20Is and would look forward to these warm-up games to sharpen their skills. Sri Lanka Women last played in the tour of Australia, where the hosts comprehensively battered them.
Mignon du Preez was in fine form during the series against New Zealand and is expected to lead South Africa’s batting charge. Dane Van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt were also in excellent touch are expected to fetch Dream11 points. Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail are the top bowlers for South Africa. Chamari Athapaththu is Sri Lanka’s shining light and is a must-have in your Dream11 side. Harshitha Madavi, Shashikala Siriwardene, Achini Kulasuriya and Udeshika Prabodhani are good Dream11 picks from Sri Lanka.
South Africa Women are likely to beat Sri Lanka Women.
Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.
