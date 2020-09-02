SLZ Vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

St Lucia Zouks will battle it out against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Matchday 24 in the Caribbean Premier League 2020 clash after a narrow victory against Barbados Tridents. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 (Thursday according to IST). Here is the SLZ vs GUY Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, SLZ vs GUY Dream11 team news and SLZ vs GUY playing 11 details.

SLZ vs GUY live: SLZ vs GUY Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 (Thursday according to IST)

Time: 3.00 AM IST

SLZ vs GUY live: SLZ vs GUY Dream11 prediction and preview

St Lucia Zouks arrive into the game with a narrow victory in the previous game. Zouks defeated Barbados Tridents by three runs to stay put on the second spot in the CPL T20 table with 10 points to their credit. Guyana Amazon Warriors also won the previous game, defeating Barbados Tridents by eight wickets. Warriors have bagged eight points and occupy the third spot on the table. A victory against Zouks would get them level with them at 10 points.

SLZ vs GUY Dream11 prediction: SLZ vs GUY Dream11 team news

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

SLZ vs GUY Dream11 prediction: SLZ vs GUY playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Najibullah Zadran, Mark Deyal

All Rounders: Keemo Paul, Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Scott Kuggeleijn

SLZ vs GUY live: SLZ vs GUY Dream11 prediction and top picks

St Lucia Zouks: Mohammad Nabi (C), Andre Fletcher

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer (VC), Imran Tahir

SLZ vs GUY match prediction

St Lucia Zouks start off as the favourites in the game.

Note: The SLZ vs GUY match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SLZ vs GUY match prediction and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: St Lucia Zouks Twitter