SMAT 2021: Vidarbha's Darshan Nalkande's 4 Wickets In 4 Balls Vs Karnataka; Watch

Vidarbha pacer Darshan Nalkande made headlines during the Vidarbha vs Karnataka, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, second semifinal match for dismissing four Karnataka batters in four successive balls. Nalkande finished the innings with the figures of 4/28 as Karnatak set a target of 176 runs for Vidarbha. However, Nalkande’s fantastic bowling show wasn’t enough for his team, as they went on to lose the match after falling short of the target by four runs.

Bowling the final over of Karnataka’s batting innings, Nalkande dismissed Aniruddha Joshi in the second ball of the over, before sending back BR Sharath for a golden duck in the very next ball. He dismissed Jagadeesha Suchith in the fourth ball of the over, followed by the dismissal of Abhinav Manohar, who went back to the pavilion after scoring 27 runs off 13 balls. Nalkande bowled at an economic rate of 7.00 in the match, with only one extra that was awarded for a wide. He must have impressed the Indian selectors with his fantastic effort, as Vidarbha failed to reach the finals of the tournament.

Watch Darsha Nalkande’s bowling effort in the link given on BCCI’s post

Karnataka went on to win the semi-final match against Vidarbha

Despite the last over heroics by Darshan Nalkande, Vidarbha suffered hiccups throughout the batting innings by losing wickets at regular intervals. KC Cariappa dismissed a maximum of two batters during the match, as Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vidyadhar Patil, and MB Darshan dismissed one batter each and defended their first innings score of 176 runs by a margin of four runs. Earlier in the match, Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey scored 54 runs off 42 balls while opening the innings with Rohan Kadam. Kadam meanwhile, scored the maximum runs for the team by hitting 87 runs off 56 balls, which included seven fours and four sixes.

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final

Having won the second semifinal on Saturday, Karnataka will now face Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final, which will be played on November 22, at Delhi. Tamil Nadu is the defending champion of the trophy while Karnataka won the trophy back in 2019. Both teams will certainly put on a great show on Monday, in the quest for the SMAT 2021 title.

(Image: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)