SMI Vs PF Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Preview, ECS T10 League Live

Stockholm Mumbai Indians will face Pakistanska Foreningen this week at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden. The ECS T10 League will start from June 15 and the final will be played on June 19. ECS T10 League will be played in a double round format. Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Pakistanska Foreningen and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning are the six teams participating in the tournament this year. The matches are scheduled to be held at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Stockholm Mumbai Indians vs Pakistanska Foreningen will be the fifth match of the tournament.

SMI vs PF will commence on Monday, June 15 at 9:30 pm. Fans can play the SMI vs PF Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the SMI vs PF Dream11 prediction, SMI vs PF Dream11 top picks and SMI vs PF Dream11 team.

SMI vs PF Dream11 team

On a marvelous summer evening our U15s had a six wicket win over @AlbyCricket. A great start to the season. ðŸðŸ’™ðŸ’›ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/YEBtgQfxdu — Stockholm Cricket Club (@CricketStkhlm) June 13, 2020

SMI vs PF Dream11 top picks

Rohit SVS (Captain) Tabish Hussain (Vice-captain) Sanjay Mahajan Choudry Share Ali Tajammal ussain Vaince Muhammad Waqqas

SMI vs PF Dream11 team (Full squads)

SMI vs PF Dream11 team: Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI)

Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar

SMI vs PF Dream11 team: Pakistanska Foreningen (PF)

Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Umar Khan, Vaince Waqqas, Muhammad Bilal, Tasaduq Hussain, Mohammad Ali, Choudry Ali, Zubair Aslam, Imam Din, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Muhammad Chaudhry

SMI vs PF Dream11 prediction

Our SMI vs PF Dream11 prediction is that Stockholm Mumbai Indians will win this game.

Note: The SMI vs PF Dream11 prediction, SMI vs PF Dream11 top picks and SMI vs PF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SMI vs PF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: ICC.com