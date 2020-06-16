SMI Vs STO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Preview, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

Stockholm Mumbai will face Stockholm CC this week at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden in the ECS T10 League. The ECS T10 League will be played in a double-round format. Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Pakistanska Foreningen and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning are the six teams participating in the tournament this year. Stockholm Mumbai vs Stockholm CC will be the 10th match of the tournament.

The SMI vs STO match will commence on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SMI vs STO Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the SMI vs STO Dream11 prediction, SMI vs STO Dream11 top picks and SMI vs STO Dream11 team.

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen Didn't Replace Graham Thorpe In 2005 Ashes, Ian Bell Did: Michael Vaughan

SMI vs STO Dream11 team

Also Read | Danish Kaneria Officially Writes To PCB For Request To Play Again In Domestic Cricket

On a marvelous summer evening our U15s had a six wicket win over @AlbyCricket. A great start to the season. ðŸðŸ’™ðŸ’›ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/YEBtgQfxdu — Stockholm Cricket Club (@CricketStkhlm) June 13, 2020

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Bats For Some Percentage Of Fans To Be Allowed In Cricket Stadiums

SMI vs STO Dream11 top picks

Rohit SVS (Captain) Pratik Sankhe (Vice-captain) Tabish Hussain Chenna Nali Abhishek Mathur Kaushik Vats

Squads for the SMI vs STO Dream11 team

SMI vs STO Dream11 team: Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI)

Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar

SMI vs STO Dream11 team: Stockholm CC (STO)

Viswanadha Bazawada, Chenna Nali, Jyotimoi Saikia, Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Vinod Chalindra, Sampat Manju Iyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Shrikant Sakpal, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Feroz Patel, Umesh Bharti, Rakesh- Kumar, Karthik Jayachandran, Akash Jha, Ashok Ganesan Ramaingam, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Suman Mokhamatam, Niranjan Komalla

Also Read | Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar Got Me India Coaching Job Within 7 Minutes: Gary Kirste

SMI vs STO Dream11 prediction

Our SMI vs STO Dream11 prediction is that Stockholm Mumbai Indians will win this game.

Note: The SMI vs STO Dream11 prediction, SMI vs STO Dream11 top picks and SMI vs STO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SMI vs STO Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook