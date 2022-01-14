Smith, Cummins And Head Give Hilarious Reaction To Labuschagne's Odd Dismissal; WATCH

Marnus Labuschagne suffered a strange dismissal on Friday that has got the whole cricketing world debating on the topic. The Australian batter lost his wicket to England's Stuard Broad during the first day of the fifth and final Ashes 2021 Test after he slipped on the crease, with the ball hitting the stumps.

Following Labuschagne's hilarious dismissal, Steve Smith and Australian captain Pat Cummins were seen having a laugh in the stands, while Travis Head gave his take on the incident.

Travis Head gives his opinion on Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal

Travis Head shared his take on Marnus Labuschagne's embarrassing dismissal while speaking on Channel 7 following the first day of play in the fifth and final Australia vs England Test. When the presenter asked Head for his opinion, the 28-year old responded by saying, "It is hard to describe at the other end. There is a fair bit of good bowling there. Obviously, he (Labuschagne) has walked a fair bit across there."

Head then went on to add that he is looking forward to all the memes that would be put on social media following Labuschagne's strange dismissal. Meanwhile, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins can be seen having a laugh in the stands as they are perhaps having a look at the replays of the wicket on their television screens.

"I'm looking forward to all the memes."



- Travis Head on Labuschagne's dismissal 😂 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/OQMcYn6hp3 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 14, 2022

As seen in the video above, Labuschagne lost his wicket after he attempted to shuffle across his off-stump to play a shot down to the leg side. The 27-year old not only lost his footing but also missed the ball completely. The ball from Stuard Broad went on to shatter the stumps, leaving Labuschagne embarrassed at the crease.

The Australian batter recently claimed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings due to his outstanding performances in the Ashes 2021 series. Labuschagne, who is the top scorer in the series, added another 44 runs off 53 deliveries in the fifth and final Australia vs England match. Irrespective of the result in this match, Australia have already clinched the five-match Test series, having won the opening three matches. Meanwhile, the fourth Test ended in a draw.