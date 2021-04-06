Smriti Mandhana Hits 4 Million Followers On Instagram On 8th Anniversary Of T20I Debut

Indian women’s national team cricketer Smriti Mandhana reached exciting milestone on April 6. The 24-year-old left-handed batter took to Instagram to announce that she has reached 4 million followers on the social media platform on the same day she had made her T20I debut for India eight years ago. “4 million followers. Glad to have hit this milestone the same day I made my T20 debut 8 years ago,” Mandhana wrote thanking her fans in an Instagram story.

Mandhana's debut game

Mandhana had made her T20I debut against Bangladesh in 2013 during the country’s tour of India. Mandhana was the top run-scorer of the game as she smashed 39 off 36 balls while opening the innings for India. The Maharashtra cricketer had hit four boundaries in the match. Mandhana was included in the playing XI in the third game of the three-match series, which India comfortably won 3-0.

Mandhana’s international career has been on a rise ever since her debut in 2013. The 24-year-old batter scored her maiden international hundred in 2016 in a game against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. In 2019, Mandhana scored the fastest half-century by an Indian woman cricketer in T20Is off just 24 balls in a match against New Zealand. In the same year, the Indian opener became the youngest cricketer to captain India at the age of 22 when she led the side against England in a three-match T20I series.

Mandhana has over 2,000 runs in ODI cricket and 1,716 in T20Is, which she scored at an average of 43.08 and 25.23 respectively. Mandhana has played two World Cups for India, including the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. She was also part of the squad that played the final of the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup against England.

(Image Credit: Twitter)

