Smriti Mandhana In Heated Spat With Opponents After Controversial Run-out, Umpire Steps In

Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana was involved in a heated altercation with opposition players after being Mankaded during a women's T20 match on Sunday. The incident took place during a game between Maharashtra and Rajasthan when she was run out at the non-striker's end by bowler KP Choudhary. The dismissal left Mandhana enraged, following which she was spotted exchanging words with Rajasthan players.

It all happened in the second innings of the match when Maharashtra were chasing a low target of 103 runs. Mandhana was looking well set and was batting on 28 when KP Choudhary saw her popping outside the crease at the non-striker's end and immediately removed the bails to call for a run-out. Mandhana was given run out by the on-field umpire, which prompted her to argue with Rajasthan players before returning to the change room.

Prior to being Mankaded by KP Choudhary, Mandhana put up a 46-run opening partnership with SS Shinde. Mandhana's 28-run knock included three boundaries and a maximum. Despite the shocking dismissal, Maharashtra managed to win the game courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 39 runs by TS Hasabinis. Shinde scored 30 off 38 balls. Maharashtra won the game by 8 wickets in the penultimate over. Here's the video of Mandhana having an argument with Rajasthan players.

The use of Mankading to run out batters at the non-striker's end has sparked several controversies in the past as critics believe that it is against the spirit of the game. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) quashed all doubts last month when it moved it from Law 41 (Unfair Play) to Law 38 (Runout).

Mandhana is currently preparing for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge, which is played during the knockout stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mandhana was last seen playing for India during the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand. In the tournament, the 25-year-old scored a total of 327 runs at an average of 46.71 and with a strike rate of 78.04. She finished the marquee event as India's top run-scorer. However, the tournament ended on a disappointing note for Mandhana as India suffered a premature elimination.

