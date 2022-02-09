Smriti Mandhana Jumps To 5th Spot In ICC ODI Rankings, Mithali Raj Retains 2nd Place

Smriti Mandhana of India has risen to 5th place in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings. Mandhana jumped two spots, boosting her rating points to 710. India captain Mithali Raj, on the other hand, maintained her place as the No. 2 player in the rankings, with 738 rating points. Alyssa Healy of Australia, who has 742 rating points, is still in first place in the ICC ODI batting rankings. The third and fourth places, go to Aussie Beth Mooney and Kiwi Amy Satterthwaite respectively.

Ellyse Perry regains top spot in all-rounders' rankings

Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry of Australia has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings for all-rounders. Perry's success in the first two ODI matches against England earlier this month propelled her to the top of the rankings. Perry was named Player of the Match in the second One-Day International, as she gave England a humiliating defeat with an all-round performance. Perry began by taking three wickets before slamming a brilliant 40 off 64 balls.

Perry also gained seven places in the bowlers' rankings to break into the top 10 after a long time. She is currently placed at the No. 9 position in the bowlers' rankings. Jess Jonassen of Australia and Jhulan Goswami of India are occupying the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the bowlers' rankings. England's Sophie Ecclestone gained one position to rise to the No. 3 spot in the bowlers' rankings, while Australia's Megan Schutt dropped to fourth spot. South Africa's Shabnim Ismail retained her position in fifth place.

Natalie Sciver of England has slid to second place in the all-rounders rankings after losing her spot to Perry. In the all-rounders' rankings, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and India's Deepti Sharma are ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Katherine Brunt of England is currently ranked No. 5, while Jhulan Goswami has maintained her position as the No. 10 ranked all-rounder in the world. Meanwhile, Tahlia McGrath of Australia has improved in all three departments, gaining six points in the batters' rankings, 32 spots in the bowlers' rankings, and 20 positions in the all-rounders' rankings.

