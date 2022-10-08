Last Updated:

Smriti Mandhana-led Team India Defeat Bangladesh By 59 Runs In Women's Asia Cup 2022

In the absence of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana led the India women's cricket team to a 59-run win against Bangladesh women in the Women's Asia Cup 2022.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
India women

Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram


Sylhet, Oct 8 (PTI) India defeated Bangladesh by 59 runs in a Women's Asia Cup match here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Shafali Verma smashed a quickfire 55 off only 44 balls while in-form Jemimah Rodrigues used the long handle to good effect with an unbeaten 35 as India managed a par 159 or 5. Shafali and stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (47 off 38 balls) added 96 for the opening stand while Jemimah and Deepti Sharma (10) added 29 runs in just 2.3 overs. The Indian bowlers then defended the target easily, restricting the hosts to 100 for 7.

Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with 36 while Fargana Hoque made 30.

For India, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: India 159 for 5 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 55, Jemimah Rodriguees 35 not out; Rumana Ahmed 3/27) vs Bangladesh 100 for 7 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 36; Shafali Verma 2/10, Deepti Sharma 2/13). PTI SSC SSC BS BS

READ | Women's Asia Cup: Jemimah Rodriguez storms into top 10 ICC women's T20I batting rankings
READ | Women's Asia Cup: Thailand register stunning win over Pakistan, send Twitter into meltdown
READ | Thailand players celebrate stunning upset of Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup: WATCH
READ | Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan shock India for first T20 win over arch-rivals since 2016
READ | Women's Asia Cup Points Table: Top scorers, most wickets after Pakistan's loss to Thailand

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com