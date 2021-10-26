Smriti Mandhana Outlines Importance Of WBBL With Lack Of Franchisee Cricket In India

The Indian Womens' cricket team recently completed their multi-format tour of Australia during which some of the players were signed by the various WBBL 2021 teams for the ongoing season. The WBBL Indian Players include Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. Currently, Smriti Mandhana is representing the Sydney Thunder team in the WBBL 2021 and the opening batswomen feels that the WBBL 2021 stint will be of great help when playing for India.

Smriti Mandhana on how WBBL 2021 stint will benefit Indian players

Smriti Mandhana already has the experience of playing franchisee cricket having earlier played for Brisbane Heat and now Sydney Thunder in WBBL. She also her 'Hundred' debut in England for the Southern Brave franchise this year. While speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Smriti Mandhana said that playing in WBBL 2021 was a good opportunity to get some game time since franchise cricket is yet to be introduced in the women's game back in India.

The opener said, "This year we had a window and we were already here and had done our 14 days quarantine. It's better to stay and play some more cricket rather than go back. We have a World Cup coming up and we don't have a BBL in our country, so it will be of benefit and a lot of experience for the eight girls in the comp and that experience will definitely count when we are back playing for India,".

Talking about Smriti Mandhana, WBBL stats the left-hander opener has played a total of 28 matches still date scoring 423 runs with the bat. With off-spin bowling, Mandhana has 3 WBBL wickets to her name.

WBBL 2021 schedule

Talking about the WBBL 2021 season, the league will be played at its usual format of 59 matches and will be taken back to the fans around the country with the matches to return to metro and regional venues in all six states. This seasons schedule reverts back to its national, festival-based structure after the WBBL Season six was played entirely in a biosecure hub in Sydney.

A three-game, top four Finals series remains. The Finals series matches will be played on November 23 and November 24. A record 47 matches are to be broadcasted nationally on television this year, almost a five-fold increase since the league's inception seven years ago.