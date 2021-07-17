Last Updated:

Smriti Mandhana Pens Heartfelt Note Post England Tour; Applauds Team's Fighting Spirit

After drawing the one-off Test match, the Indian women's cricket team lost the ODI and T20I series 1-2 against the England Women's Cricket Team.

Smriti Mandhana

The Indian women's cricket team did not have a great tour of England as they managed to win just two matches across all formats. The India vs England series started with India playing out a heroic draw in the one-off Test against England Women's Cricket Team, however, moving ahead things did not go according to the plan as they lost the ODI and T20I series. Opener Smriti Mandhana on Friday, July 16, shared a post on her Twitter handle expressing her thoughts regarding the England tour.

Smriti Mandhana pics from the India vs England series

Mandhana posted images of herself and the Indian women's cricket team with a message in which she wrote about being proud of the team despite the result not going in team's favour. England Women's Cricket Team won the ODI series 2-1 and followed up with a 2-1 victory in the T20I series. The left-handed opener had a below-par ODI series in which she made contributions of 10, 20 and 49 in three 50-over matches. However, in the T20I format, she fared a little better scoring 20 runs and 29 runs in the first two matches before playing the knock of 70 runs from 51 balls in the 3rd T20I. Her innings was overshadowed by England's Danny Wyatt who guided her team to a series win.

Recap of India vs England 3rd T20I

In the final match of the England tour, Indian eves batting first posted 153/6 from their 20 overs. Mandhana's knock of 70 runs includec eight boundaries and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 137.25. Apart from Mandhana, only skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with a 26-ball 36, and, wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh scored a 13-ball 20. Chasing 154 runs to win,  England Women guided by Danni Wyatt's 56-ball unbeaten 89 won the match by 8 wickets and also claime dthe series 2-1.

Smriti Mandhana stats

When it comes to her T20I career, Smriti Mandhana has represented India in 78 matches where she has amassed 1782 runs at an average of 25.45 including 12 half-centuries. She was an integral part of India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 campaign where, the Women In Blue enjoyed a dream run as they were undefeated throughout the tournament. However, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. ran out of fire power in the finals at the iconic MCG, where Meg Lanning's Australia registered an emphatic 85-run win, to retain the title, and win it for a record fifth time.

