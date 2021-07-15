Smriti Mandhana Praised For Sensational Knock Of 51-ball 70 During 3rd IND V ENG-W T20I

Smriti Mandhana yet again made a tremendous impact on the 22 yards by making her bat do the talking during the series-deciding third T20I between the Indian women's cricket team and the England women's cricket team at Essex County Cricket Club in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

Smriti single-handedly added much-needed impetus to the Indian innings as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side posted a fighting total in the decider. It was her standout innings of a 51-ball 70 that was lauded by one and all and here's what the passionate cricket fans had to say after witnessing the opening batter's whirlwind knock.

Smriti Mandhana's whirlwind knock lauded by the fans on social media

The opening sensation was lauded by one and all after she mattered when her team needed her the most.

Fantastic innings ..when team was in need... — ABHISHEK NAIK (@11abhinaik) July 14, 2021

What an awesome innings ❤️ — Bhargab Sandilya (@BhargabSandilya) July 14, 2021

She's been great! — Sam D (@CricketSam42) July 14, 2021

Well played Smriti. — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar4800) July 14, 2021

Smriti Mandhana stats

When it comes to her T20I career, Smriti Mandhana has represented India in 78 matches where she has amassed 1782 runs at an average of 25.45 including 12 half-centuries. She was an integral part of India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 campaign where the Women In Blue enjoyed a dream run as they were undefeated throughout the tournament. However, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. ran out of fire & brimstone in the final at the iconic MCG where Meg Lanning's Australia registered an emphatic 85-run win to retain the title and win it for a record fifth time.

India w vs England w

Coming back to the contest, Smriti Mandhana's 51-ball 70 helped the Indian eves post 153/6 from their 20 overs. Her knock included eight boundaries and a couple of maximums at a strike rate of 137.25. Apart from Mandhana, only skipper Kaur chipped in with a 26-ball 36, and, wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh scored a 13-ball 20.

In reply, the former T20 world champions comfortably got past the finish line by eight wickets in the penultimate over courtesy of a brilliant 56-ball unbeaten 89 by opener Danni Wyatt. By the virtue of this win, England sealed the three-match T20I series 2-1.