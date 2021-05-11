Smriti Mandhana receives 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges everyone to 'stay safe'

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana took her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, days after the government opened vaccinations for all over 18 years of age. Mandhana took to social media to share a picture of her getting vaccinated at a hospital. The 24-year-old cricketer also urged everyone to stay safe and get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Mandhana is slated to travel to the United Kingdom next month, where the Indian women's team will play a Test series against England. Mandhana will then play for the Southern Brave in the inaugural season of The Hundred, a new hundred-ball format introduced by the English Cricket Board (ECB).

Indian cricketers take vaccine

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, and Ishant Sharma received their first jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine. Both Kohli and Ishant shared their experiences on social media, where they could be seen getting vaccinated at a centre just like everyone else. Shikhar Dhawan and Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane too had received the first vaccine doses recently. Team coach Ravi Shastri, legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev were among the other cricketers who have taken the vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity suffered a huge blow last week as the BCCI called off the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to COVID-19. After several players and support staff, based out of different camps and bubbles, returned positive results, BCCI had to postpone the tournament indefinitely owing to the safety and security of participants.

It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India.

(Image Credit: PTI/Insta/SmritiMandhana)

