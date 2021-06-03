Smriti Mandhana Reveals How UK Time Zone Has Affected Her As India Women Gear Up For ENG

The Indian women's cricket team, who last featured in a Test match in 2014, is all set to battle it out against England in the longest format once again after seven long years. The one-off Test is of utmost importance for the visitors, India, as they look to prove their mettle in the red-ball format as well after their impressive outings in limited-overs games in recent years. Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter, the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana took part in a fun chat with fellow teammate Jemimah Rodrigues.

India women vs England women: Smriti Mandhana gives insights about her sleep schedule

Since her debut in 2013, Smriti Mandhana has played a number of memorable knocks for the India women's national cricket team. The talented left-hander has established herself as a mainstay in the line-up with their sheer consistency with the bat. While she may not be in the best of forms after her ordinary performance against South Africa, she seems to be rearing to go ahead of the crucial India women vs England women Test encounter.

The Indian contingent is currently stationed in the UK, where the preparations for the Test match have begun in full flow. While many cricketers have faced difficulties in adapting to different time zones, Smriti Mandhana seems to be relishing her time in the UK. In a video shared by BCCI women on their social media accounts, the batting star was seen speaking about how the new time zone has affected the sleep schedule.

The southpaw revealed that she tends to sleep a lot and since the UK time is being the Indian time, she is being able to sleep on time and wake up early. She opined that it is the only country where she can wake by 5:30-6:00 AM in the morning. Watch the full chat featuring Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues here -

Sleep patterns, UK vibes & excitement in the team ahead of the England tour 😎 👌#TeamIndia's power duo @ImHarmanpreet & @mandhana_smriti discuss it all in this fun chat with @JemiRodrigues - 👍 👍 - by @RajalArora



Watch the full video 🎥 👇https://t.co/n4Wwjc7Zjg pic.twitter.com/Ez57zus1JT — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 3, 2021

Ind-w vs Eng-w date

The India women's national cricket team will lock horns with England in their Test match between June 16 and June 19. The contest will be played at the County Ground in Bristol. Moreover, after clashing in the four-day game, the two teams will feature in the ODIs and as many T20Is. The first ODI of the series will also be played at the County Ground, Bristol on June 27. The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton and New Road, Worcester will host the remaining two 50-over fixtures on June 30 and July 3 respectively.

Image source: Smriti Mandhana Instagram