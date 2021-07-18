Smriti Mandhana Thanks Fans For Distributing Food Packets To Needy On Her Birthday

Indian Women's team opening batsman Smriti Mandhana turned 25 today. Being one of the youngest members when she joined the Indian Cricket team, she is no less than a gift when it comes to the game. Responding to a kind gesture from her fan on her birthday, she bestowed gratitude as needy children received food. Born on 18 July 1996 in Mumbai to Smita and Shrinivas Mandhana, Smriti has always been a run-getter, a brilliant captain and a backbone for her team. As wishes poured in from influential personalities and the cricketing fraternity, one of the special ones caught her and our attention.

Smriti Mandhana's true fan feeds children on her birthday

Punia Bansi, a die-hard fan of Smriti on Twitter, posted a video to commemorate the cricketer's birthday in a special way. THAAGAM foundation, a Non-Government Organisation that works towards uplifting the livelihoods of the homeless, stray dogs and people in collaboration with Bansi decided to present Smriti with a touching gift. The video shows children wishing the Indian cricketer with a sweet message and a "Happy Birthday' greeting.

The tweet from Bansi read, "A small initiative from the Smriti Mandhana fans, to celebrate her special day by distributing food packets to some people in need, via THAAGAM Foundation. Keep shining bright Smriti Mandhana like you always do, and Thank you for inspiring us."

A small initiative from the Smriti Mandhana fans, to celebrate her special day by distributing food packets to some people in need, via THAAGAM Foundation.



Keep shining bright @mandhana_smriti like you always do, and Thank you for inspiring us. #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/gWjvOkt1Bn — Punia Bansi (@Bansipunia) July 18, 2021

The tweet caught the attention of the Indian cricketer and she wasted no time in thanking Punia for the initiative. She even said in her tweet that this was one of the best things that she could have asked on her birthday.

Thank you guys for this amazing gesture!! This is one of the best things I could’ve asked for on my birthday 🙌🏼

Best Fans❤️ https://t.co/iAy6btnbCn — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) July 18, 2021

Wishes pour in for Mandhana from Cricketing fraternity

The International Cricket Council wished the third-highest run-scorer for India in T20s



🏏 Third-highest run-scorer for India in women’s T20Is

🏅 No.4 on @MRFWorldwide ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings for batting



Happy birthday to @mandhana_smriti 🎉 pic.twitter.com/QQMn2pkN1w — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2021

Yuvraj Singh also left a motivational message for the Indian opener as he called her dashing and wished her for the future.

At the age of nine, she was selected in Maharashtra's Under-15 team and when Mandhana was 11, she was picked for the Maharashtra Under-19s team and there was no looking back from then on as she grabbed all the opportunities that had come her way as she made her debut in for India in April 2013. Smriti is arguably the best Indian batter of this generation and has ensured good starts for the Indian eves while opening the innings. As the Sangli cricketer turned a year older, wishes poured in from members of the cricketing fraternity.

