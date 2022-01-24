Outstanding Smriti Mandhana Wins ICC Women's Cricketer Of The Year For 2nd Time In Career

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana has been named the ICC's Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021. She had a sensational year for Team India where she played 22 international matches, scored 855 runs at an average of 38.86. The winner of the ICC Women's Cricketer 2021 also scored one century and five half-centuries.

𝗦𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝘄𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘁... 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡! 🙌 🙌



Heartiest Congratulations to #TeamIndia's @mandhana_smriti who wins the ICC Women's Cricketer of The Year 2021. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/ePsRgXcolA — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 24, 2022

Her most memorable performance was when she scored 127 runs off 216 balls, including 22 boundaries and one maximum, at a strike rate of 58.79 against the Australia Women's team. With the ton, Mandhana became the first Indian woman cricketer to score a Test century in Australia. Apart from that, she has played some wonderful cricket for the women's team throughout her career.

ICC Women's Cricketer 2021 Smriti Mandhana's career: Records galore for the 25-year-old

In 2019, Mandhana scored the fastest T20I half-century for India while playing a game against New Zealand. Mandhana scored her fifty off just 24 balls to better her own record from 2018 when she had scored the fastest half-century by an Indian woman cricketer off 30 balls, against Australia.

In February 2019, Mandhana became the youngest captain to lead India in T20Is after she replaced an injured Harmanpreet Kaur during a home series against England. Mandhana took charge at the age of 22 years and 229 days. Mandhana holds the record for hitting the second-highest 50+ scores in the T20Is by an Indian woman cricketer.

Mandhana has breached the 50-run mark in the T20Is 13 times, second only to Indian Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj, who has scored 17 50+ scores for India in her T20I career.

Mandhana finished the ICC Women's Championship as the highest run-scorer for India. Mandhana scored 911 runs in 19 matches, including two centuries and 9 half-centuries, which came at an average of 65.07. The tournament in which Mandhana scored the most runs for India is held to determine the qualification for the Women's Cricket World Cup.

In 2018, Mandhana became the second-fastest Indian woman cricketer to score 1,000 runs in T20Is. Mandhana reached the milestone in 49 innings. She is the 10th quickest batter to score 1000 T20Is runs in women's cricket. Mithali Raj is the fastest Indian woman to score 1000 T20I runs, which she scored in 40 innings.

Image: PTI