Smriti Mandhana: Youngest Captain To Fastest Fifty; List Of Her Records Across All Formats

Indian female cricketer, Smriti Mandhana on Friday, scored her maiden Test century while playing the landmark Pink Ball Test match against Australia Women. Mandhana scored 127 runs off 216 balls, including 22 boundaries and one maximum, at a strike rate of 58.79. With the ton, Mandhana became the first Indian woman cricketer to score a Test century in Australia. Earlier on Thursday, the 26-year-old had surpassed Rajani Venugopal to put up the highest Test score by an Indian woman cricketer before she finished the day at 70 unbeaten runs.

Let's take a look at the list of records Mandhana has achieved in her cricketing career so far.

Fastest T20I half-century

In 2019, Mandhana scored the fastest T20I half-century for India while playing a game against New Zealand. Mandhana scored her fifty off just 24 balls to better her own record from 2018 when she had scored the then fastest half-century by an Indian woman cricketer off 30 balls against Australia.

Youngest T20I captain for India

In February 2019, Mandhana became the youngest captain to lead India in T20Is after she replaced an injured Harmanpreet Kaur during a home series against England. Mandhana took charge at the age of 22 years and 229 days.

Second-highest 50+ scores in T20Is by an Indian woman cricketer

Mandhana holds the record for hitting the second-highest 50+ scores in the T20Is by an Indian woman cricketer. Mandhana has breached the 50-run mark in the T20Is 13 times, second only to Indian Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj, who has scored 17 50+ scores for India in her T20I career.

Most runs in a series

Mandhana finished the ICC Women's Championship as the highest run-scorer for India. Mandhana scored 911 runs in 19 matches, including two centuries and 9 half-centuries, which came at an average of 65.07. The tournament in which Mandhana scored the most runs for India is held to determine the qualification for the Women's Cricket World Cup.

Second-fastest Indian to score 1000 T20I runs

In 2018, Mandhana became the second-fastest Indian woman cricketer to score 1,000 runs in T20Is. Mandhana reached the milestone in 49 innings. She is the 10 quickest woman batter to score 1000 T20Is runs. Mithali Raj is the fastest Indian woman cricketer to score 1000 T20I runs, which she scored in 40 innings.

