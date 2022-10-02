Snake Invades Field, Brings India Vs South Africa T20I In Guwahati To Bizarre Halt | WATCH

The ongoing second T20I between India and South Africa came to one of the most bizarre halts in cricket history as an unexpected guest came visiting. A snake entered the ground before the start of the 8th over when KL Rahul was taking his stance to face Keshav Maharaj's bowling. The game was forced to stop for a while as players and officials waited for the snake to leave the ground. A video of the incident is going viral on Twitter.

The snake entered the ground in the middle of a cricket match, shocking even the commentators. One of the commentators was overheard saying he had never seen anything like it. Netizens are going berserk on social media with several individuals making jokes and sharing memes over the incident. Here's a compilation of tweets posted after the snake halted the match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first. India are cruising smoothly on the back of some power-packed hitting from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. While Rahul scored 57 off 28 balls, Rohit smashed 43 off 37 deliveries. They were both dismissed by Keshav Maharaj in the 10th and 12th overs, respectively. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are currently batting in the middle with 120 runs on the board.

India vs South Africa: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

