The Legends League Cricket 2022 has made dreams come true for fans who have been able to watch the stars of yesteryears back in action yet again. Apart from the legendary cricketers from India, several cricketing stars of world cricket from the past are also part of the tournament. After Kolkata, Lucknow and New Delhi, the action shifted to Cuttack. The opening match of the Cuttack leg was played between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings on Monday, September 27. Fans witnessed two of the most destructive batsmen in cricket playing alongside each other.

Fans witness Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag bat together

Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle were regarded among the most destructive players in world cricket. The arrival of Gayle was a massive boost for the Gujarat Giants team led by Virender Sehwag. The Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings match on Tuesday, September 27 gave cricket fans in Cuttack a chance to watch both the destructive batsmen batting together. Fans even took to social media to express their excitement about watching both cricketers in action.

wow sehwag and gayle batting together, so much destruction.#LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/qN9JP0RlPd — 𝙰𝙱¹⁷ (@CruelMindAB) September 27, 2022

Both Sehwag and Gayle dismissed and Crowd starting to leave#LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/nfTw1dss1c — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) September 27, 2022

Sehwag and Chris Gayle Batting Together is wet dream of T20 Fans.

10 Years Late but atleast we got to see it — SG 👑 (@ABDVideos17) September 27, 2022

Legends League Cricket: Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings highlights

Virender Sehwag won the toss against the Bhilwara Kings and decided to field first. However, the decision backfired with Bhilwara Kings openers Morne van Wyk and William Porterfield providing a solid start to the team. Van Wyk and Porterfield put on 117 run stand for the opening wicket before Porterfield was dismissed by Apanna for 64 runs. Van Wyk was next to go after completing his half-century. Graeme Swann dismissed the Proteas opener. Skipper Irfan Pathan (34) and Jesal Karia (43) ensured Kings cross the post massive total on board. Kings eventually posted 222/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing a massive 223 runs for victory, Giants lost Kevin O'Brien early. Gayle and Sehwag did entertain the fans scoring boundaries with ease but the 43 runs stand ended with Sehwag getting dismissed for 27 runs, while Gayle could only manage to score 15 runs. Yashpal Singh was the top scorer for the team with 29 balls and 57 runs as the rest of the batting lineup failed to make a big score. Giants were eventually bowled out for 165 runs as Kings won the match by 57 runs. Sreesanth was the pick of the bowlers for Kings with 3 wickets to his name.