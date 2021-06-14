SOC Vs AUK Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

The 3rd match of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Southern Crusaders and Atlas UTC Knights at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, June 14. Here is our SOC vs AUK Dream11 prediction, SOC vs AUK Dream11 team, SOC vs AUK scorecard and SOC vs AUK opener.

SOC vs AUK match preview

Both teams will be playing each other twice and will look to win both matches. Southern Crusaders had a fantastic tournament last year finishing at the second spot in the group stages with six wins. The team however could not make it to the final after losing to Marsa in the semi-final. Crusaders will look to go one better this time around and reach the final.

Atlas UTC Knights on the other hand ended at the top of the standings during the group stages of the tournament last year. The team finished the league stage unbeaten side with seven wins. However, Knights unbeaten run was ended in the final by Marsa and this time the team will be looking to go one better and win the crown. This should be an exciting contest to watch/.

Speaking about the tournament, 10 teams will be competing in 48 matches over 12 days. Group A consists of Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders. On the other hand Group B features teams like Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings, Swieqi United.

SOC vs AUK weather report and pitch report

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 269 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the SOC vs AUK Dream11 prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the SOC vs AUK opener the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

SOC vs AUK player record

For Southern Crusaders, the performance from Zeeshan Yousaf and Gopal Thakur will be key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and provide them with a winning start. On the other hand, Atlas UTC Knights will look up to Basil George and Samuel Stanislaus to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

SOC vs AUK Dream11 team



SOC vs AUK Dream11 prediction

As per our SOC vs AUK Dream11 prediction, AUK will come out on top in this contest.

Note The SOC vs AUK player record and as a result, the SOC vs AUK best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SOC vs AUK Dream11 team and SOC vs AUK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube