SOC Vs AUM Dream11 Prediction, Team , Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Southern Crusaders CC will face American University of Malta in the ECS T10 Malta on Thursday, November 26. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our SOC vs AUM match prediction, probable SOC vs AUM playing 11 and SOC vs AUM Dream11 team. SOC vs AUM live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ECS T10 Malta OVR Vs AUK Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

SOC vs AUM live: SOC vs AUM Dream11 prediction and preview

This is first of the two matches between both these teams and a win is really crucial at this stage. SOC are currently at the top of the points table having won both their opening fixtures versus Overseas CC. They will look to continue their fine form and keep a hold of the top spot at the end of the day.

On the other hand, AUM have just one point to show with one match washed out, while they lost their second match to Atlas UTC Knights by 4 wickets. They will look to halt the charge of the table toppers and move up the table.

Also Read: OVR Vs AUK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

SOC vs AUM Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SOC vs AUM Dream11 team

SOC vs AUM Dream11 prediction: SOC squad for SOC vs AUM Dream11 team

Micheal Goonetilleke (c), Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Gopal Thakur, Angelo Delardon, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Jamadiul Hossain, G Maithani

Also Read: BH W Vs ST W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Preview

SOC vs AUM Dream11 prediction: AUM squad for SOC vs AUM Dream11 team

Amandeep Ralhan, Saneesh Kumar, Deepak Singh, Zoheb Malek (c), Ravi Paul, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Girish Bapathu, Mittal Patel, Akhil Konda, Darshit Patankar, Shiv Singh, Asif Ali Khan, Rammohan Gardas, Abhishek Prajapati, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Prithvi Chauhan, Nishit Bhatt.

Also Read: 6 Pakistan Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19 In New Zealand

SOC vs AUM Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SOC vs AUM playing 11

Zeeshan Yousaf

Shubham Patel

Lakshitha Senavirathna

Gopal Thakur

SOC vs AUM match prediction: SOC vs AUM Dream11 team

SOC vs AUM live: SOC vs AUM Dream11 prediction

As per our SOC vs AUM Dream11 prediction, SOC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SOC vs AUM Dream11 prediction, top picks and SOC vs AUM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SOC vs AUM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.