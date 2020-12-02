SOC Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Southern Crusaders CC will face Marsa CC in the Match 24 of the ECS T10 Malta on Wednesday, December 2. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our SOC vs MAR match prediction, probable SOC vs MAR playing 11 and SOC vs MAR Dream11 team. The SOC vs MAR live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ECS T10 Malta OVR Vs MSW Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

SOC vs MAR live: SOC vs MAR Dream11 prediction and preview

SOC are currently second on the points table, however, they will be a little short of confidence having lost their previous match to table-toppers Atlas UTC Knights. They are currently on a four-match losing streak and will look to halt their losing streak with other teams breathing down their neck for a semi-final spot. A win will almost confirm their place in the knockout stage.

MAR, on the other hand, are just a point below them in third and have a chance to take the second spot with a win in the upcoming clash. They too are looking to bounce back following a defeat in the previous clash. Fans can expect a very hard-fought battle between these two sides.

Also Read: OVR Vs MSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

SOC vs MAR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SOC vs MAR Dream11 team

SOC vs MAR Dream11 prediction: SOC squad for SOC vs MAR Dream11 team

Michael Goonetilleke (c), Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Gopal Thakur, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Gaurav Maithani (wk), Royal Butt, Jamadiul Hossain, Ezhaq Masih, Angelo Delardon

Also Read: India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya & Jadeja Take India To 302/5 After Kohli's Fighting 50

SOC vs MAR Dream11 prediction: MAR squad for SOC vs MAR Dream11 team

Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal (c), Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Usman, Glenn Tavilla, Sumair Khan, Sidharth Anand, John Grima (wk), Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Noshair Akhter, Abhishek Kuntala

Also Read: Ranji Trophy Likely To Be 'scrapped' This Year Due To States Favouring White-ball Cricket?

SOC vs MAR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SOC vs MAR playing 11

Haroon Mughal

Michael Goonetilleke

Zeeshan Yousaf

Gopal Thakur

SOC vs MAR match prediction: SOC vs MAR Dream11 team

SOC vs MAR live: SOC vs MAR Dream11 prediction

As per our SOC vs MAR Dream11 prediction, SOC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SOC vs MAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and SOC vs MAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SOC vs MAR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.