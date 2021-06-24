Sofia T20 Bulgaria Vs Serbia Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

Bulgaria will take on Serbia in a group stage match of the Sofia T20 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 4:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the National Sports Academy, Sofia on June 24, 2021. Here are the Bulgaria vs Serbia live streaming details, the Bulgaria vs Serbia pitch report and weather forecast and our prediction for this match.

Sofia T20 2021: Bulgaria vs Serbia preview

Opening up the proceedings at the Sofia T20 League 2021, Bulgaria will go up against Serbia on Thursday, June 24. With four teams - Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Romania - playing in the tournament, the series will see just nine matches over the course of just one week to decide who will be crowned the champions. As the hosts, Bulgaria will be the favourites to take this match and the series. Meanwhile, Serbia will be hoping to get off to a good start with a win in this game. Their last T20 match against Bulgaria came in 2019 when they lost by 6 wickets.

Bulgaria vs Serbia squads

Bulgaria: Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D'Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Vasil Hristov, Boiko Ivanov, Hristo Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Aswad Ullah Khan, Fayaz Mohammad, Nikolay Nankov, Dimo Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Delrick Varghese, Nikolay Yordanov

Serbia: Aleksa Djorovic, Rahman Ademi, Wintley Burton, Brett Davidson, Dragan Djokic, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Apon Mustafizur, Danijel Petrovic, Jovan Reb, Matija Sarenac, Slobodan Tosic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic

Sofia T20 2021: Bulgaria vs Serbia live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the Sofia T20 League on TV, the Bulgaria vs Serbia match will not be televised in India. Fans who wish to watch the Sofia T20 2021 live stream in India will also not be able to do so anywhere. The Bulgaria vs Serbia live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the Fancode app and website.

Bulgaria vs Serbia pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the National Sports Academy has generally been a batting-friendly one. With a massive average first innings score of around 190-200 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 31°C, with 30% humidity and 46% cloud cover.

Bulgaria vs Serbia prediction

According to our Bulgaria vs Serbia prediction, Bulgaria will win this match.

Note: The Bulgaria vs Serbia prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Serbia Cricket Twitter