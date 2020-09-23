Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

SOM Vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bob Willis Trophy Final Live Info

Somerset County will square off against Essex in the final of the Bob Willis Trophy. Here is the SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, team news and top picks.

Written By Minaam Ansari
Last Updated:
SOM vs ESS dream11 prediction

Somerset County will square off against Essex in the final of the Bob Willis Trophy. The five-day match will begin from Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Here is the SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, preview, SOM vs ESS Dream11 team news and other details of the match. 

Also Read | GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

SOM vs ESS live: SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction and schedule 

Venue: Lord's, London

Date: Wednesday, September 23 - September 27

Time: 3 pm IST

SOM vs ESS live: SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction and preview

Last year, Somerset and Essex came up against each other in the title decider at Taunton. However, Somerset went on to narrowly miss out on the game that ended in a draw, which was followed by Essex clinching the County Championship title. Essex have a magnificent record in the competition, winning the title twice over the past three years.

On the other hand, Somerset could only manage a second-place finish thrice in the past four years. The two teams have managed four victories and a draw respectively to reach up to the final of the competition. Somerset were unlucky to not reach the final with a 100 per cent win record, after a game ended in a draw due to weather conditions. 

Also Read | WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live game info

SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction: SOM vs ESS Dream11 team news 

Somerset: Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell(c), George Bartlett, Edward Byrom, Steven Davies(w), Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Jack Brooks, Dominic Bess, Roelof van der Merwe

Essex: Sir Alastair Cook, Paul Walter, Tom Westley(c), Daniel Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater(w), Simon Harmer, Aaron Beard, Samuel Cook, James Porter, Nick Browne, Ben Allison

SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction: SOM vs ESS playing 11 

Wicketkeeper: Steven Davies

Batsmen: Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Abell (c), Nick Browne, Ben Green

All rounders: Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe (vc)

Bowlers: James Porter, Aaron Beard, Josh Davey, Jack Leach

Also Read | WAS vs SOM Dream11 prediction, top picks, team, Vitality T20 Blast live

SOM vs ESS live: SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction and top picks 

Somerset: Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe

Essex: Sir Alastair Cook, James Porter

SOM vs ESS match prediction

Essex start off as the favourites in the final of the Bob Willis Trophy.

Also Read | SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

Note: The SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SOM vs ESS playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game. 

Image courtesy: somersetcountycc.co.uk

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

English County Trophy Final SOM v ESS live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

11 mins ago

ACCA vs ALV Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo game preview

14 mins ago

Sakshi Dhoni slams umpiring call in favour of Tom Curran, deletes controversial post soon

17 mins ago

Dream11 IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa honours Kolkata team ahead of Mumbai clash; watch video

24 mins ago

ECS T10 Cartaxo RCCL vs MCCV live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

28 mins ago

Rishabh Pant trolled heavily with memes by netizens after Sanju Samson's knock vs Chennai

43 mins ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS