SOM Vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bob Willis Trophy Final Live Info

Somerset County will square off against Essex in the final of the Bob Willis Trophy. The five-day match will begin from Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Here is the SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, preview, SOM vs ESS Dream11 team news and other details of the match.
Venue: Lord's, London
Date: Wednesday, September 23 - September 27
Time: 3 pm IST
Last year, Somerset and Essex came up against each other in the title decider at Taunton. However, Somerset went on to narrowly miss out on the game that ended in a draw, which was followed by Essex clinching the County Championship title. Essex have a magnificent record in the competition, winning the title twice over the past three years.
On the other hand, Somerset could only manage a second-place finish thrice in the past four years. The two teams have managed four victories and a draw respectively to reach up to the final of the competition. Somerset were unlucky to not reach the final with a 100 per cent win record, after a game ended in a draw due to weather conditions.
Somerset: Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell(c), George Bartlett, Edward Byrom, Steven Davies(w), Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Jack Brooks, Dominic Bess, Roelof van der Merwe
Essex: Sir Alastair Cook, Paul Walter, Tom Westley(c), Daniel Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater(w), Simon Harmer, Aaron Beard, Samuel Cook, James Porter, Nick Browne, Ben Allison
Wicketkeeper: Steven Davies
Batsmen: Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Abell (c), Nick Browne, Ben Green
All rounders: Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe (vc)
Bowlers: James Porter, Aaron Beard, Josh Davey, Jack Leach
Somerset: Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe
Essex: Sir Alastair Cook, James Porter
Essex start off as the favourites in the final of the Bob Willis Trophy.
