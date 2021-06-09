SOM Vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast 2021 Match Preview

Somerset and Essex will face each other on the opening day of the upcoming T20 Blast 2021. The match will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton and is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) on Wednesday, June 9. Here is our SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, SOM vs ESS Dream11 team, SOM vs ESS best team and SOM vs ESS player record.

SOM vs ESS match preview

Both Somerset and Essex had an underwhelming run in the previous season of the T20 competition. Somerset were placed in the Central Group in the previous edition, whereas Essex were a part of the South Group. The Somerset team could only manage to register four wins after having played ten matches in the last edition. Essex, on the other hand, fared even worse as had only two wins to their name from ten games.

Both sides will be keen to get off to a winning start this year as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround. The two teams have impressive line-ups and an exciting battle is on the cards. To follow the SOM vs ESS scorecard, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and official websites of the two participating teams.

SOM vs ESS weather report

The conditions will be cloudy with no chances of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

SOM vs ESS pitch report

The strip at Taunton promises to be a balanced one. The faster bowlers will play a major role on the surface, considering the favourable conditions. Moreover, an even bounce is expected throughout the game. Once set, the batters are likely to dominate the contest between bat and ball. Looking at the batting line-ups of the two sides, the game is likely to be a high-scoring thriller.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team for the SOM vs ESS opener. Australian pacer Peter Siddle, who was a part of the Essex team, has announced his unavailability for the season. The speedster has flown back to Australia citing personal reasons.

SOM vs ESS player record

The Somerset team will rely on dynamic opener Tom Banton for fireworks with the bat. Moreover, all-rounder Craig Overton also will be a key player for them in this contest. Considering their vast experience in white-ball cricket, all eyes will be on Jimmy Neesham and Ryan ten Doeschate when it comes to the Essex team.

SOM vs ESS opener: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: L Gregory

Vice-captain: J Neesham

SOM vs ESS Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - T Banton

Batsmen - V Chopra, J Hildreth, T Westley

All-rounders - J Neesham (C), L Gregory (C), R Merwe, R Doeschate

Bowlers - C Overton, M Lange, A Nijjar

SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction

As per our SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, MSC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SOM vs ESS player record and as a result, the SOM vs ESS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SOM vs ESS Dream11 team and SOM vs ESS prediction does not guarantee positive results.

